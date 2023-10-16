LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are working to find a man in connection to a September 2023 homicide.

Police said 36-year-old Douglas Haynes, who may also go by Rudy, is wanted for the shooting death of 32-year-old Jeremy Jones. The incident happened on September 20 at South Park Village Apartments.

Investigators believe Haynes is still in or around Jones County. They said he has been known to dress in women’s clothing to elude law enforcement.

Police said Haynes should be considered armed and dangerous.

“One person’s actions affect a lot of people, whether it’s the victim or the victim’s families or even Haynes’ family. I mean, he’s got family members having to go through this that had nothing to do with this. So, the best place for him would be in our custody going forward with our case,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haynes can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP. A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.