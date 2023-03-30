HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel police officer pled guilty to DUI-first offense, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace in Forrest County.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Raven Naylor, 28, was pulled over by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) in October 2022 after she was found driving on the wrong side of Highway 98. She also reportedly fought with law enforcement officers.

She was initially charged with DUI, four counts of disorderly conduct, driving the wrong way and no proof of insurance.

The charges of driving the wrong way and no proof of insurance were apparently dropped. She was ordered to pay $1,542.

Laurel Police Department (LPD) Chief Tommy Cox said LPD leadership would determine if she’ll remain with the department.

According to the newspaper, Naylor had a 2018 DUI charge expunged from her record. The newspaper also notes that her mother is Laurel Councilwoman Andrea Ellis.