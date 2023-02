JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department will team up with the Salvation Army to host a food drive for the community.

They will collect non-perishable items to help neighbors in the area.

The food drive will be held on March 3, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart on Highway 15 North in Laurel.