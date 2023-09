LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are working to find a missing 42-year-old man.

Police said family members of Shawn Newsome reported on September 13 that they had lost contact with him several weeks ago.

Police said anyone with information on Newsome’s whereabouts can contact the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.