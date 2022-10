LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are working to find a missing person.

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described as six-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said he was last seen at the Super 8 on Sunday, October 2.

Investigators said no vehicle description is available.

Anyone with information about this case or knows the whereabouts of Carter are encouraged to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.