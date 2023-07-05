LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are working to find a man, who is wanted in connection to a shooting.

The shooting happened on July 3 near the intersection of Poplar Drive and Woodlawn Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim had been taken to South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) by a private vehicle.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jonas Windham. He’s wanted for aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Windham can contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.