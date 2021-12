LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police officers took a boy shopping for Christmas gifts after his family lost their home in a fire.

Alexis Keyes and her son Dakota’s home was damaged two weeks ago. In an effort to assist Keyes during the holidays, Laurel police officers offered to take Dakota shopping.

Courtesy: Laurel Police Dept.

The officers took Dakota shopping so he could pick out toys for his Christmas gifts.