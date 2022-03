LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department (LPD) will host a blood drive on Friday, March 11.

Appointments can be made between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The drive will be held inside the Vitalant Bloodmobile at 317 South Magnolia Street in Laurel.

Click here to schedule an appointment (Blood Code: LPD1). Appointments can also be made by calling Teya Cooper at (601)-399-4446.