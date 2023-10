LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department will hosts its annual food drive in memory of the late Police Chief Tyrone Stewart.

The event will take place at the Walmart on Highway 15 North on November 3-4, 2023.

On Friday, the food drive will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. On Saturday, the food drive will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.