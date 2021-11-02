Laurel police to host food drive in November in honor of late police chief

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department and the Good Samaritan Center of Laurel will host the annual Tyrone Stewart Memorial Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive in November. Stewart, the former police chief for Laurel, passed away in 2019.

The food drive will be on November 19 and 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Walmart in Laurel.

Organizers said the following donations are needed: