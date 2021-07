LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police will host the annual “Fill-a-Truck” food drive on Friday, July 9. The food drive will be at the Walmart on Highway 15 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Organizers said the event will benefit the Good Samaritan Center’s Food Pantry & Soup Kitchen.

Non-perishable food items will be collected, and employees of the center will be on hand for any cash donations.