Laurel police to join Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over 2021 campaign logo (Courtesy: Laurel Police Department)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department will be joining the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign during the holiday season.

Beginning on December 17 and ending on January 1, extra officers will be patrolling to keep impaired drivers off the streets during the holidays.

Police encourage neighbors to join the campaign themselves by having a designated driver if attending an event where alcohol will be present. Party hosts are also encouraged to insist designated drivers be assigned before guests leave.