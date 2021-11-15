Laurel police warn neighbors about phone scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police warned neighbors about a phone scam involving the dating website OkCupid.

Police said the victims believe they are messaging with adult women on the website. When they receive a phone call from someone claiming to be the father of the woman they were talking to, they were told they were messaging a juvenile. The scammer asked the victims for money to avoid child-related sex crime charges.

Laurel police said that the scammer’s call shows a Laurel Police Department caller ID.

If you have questions about this scam or have more information, call the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.