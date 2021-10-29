Laurel police warn neighbors about phone scam

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are warning the public of a scam happening in the city.

According to police, neighbors have received phone calls from a Laurel phone number asking for donations for their local police. Leaders with the police department and the local Fraternal Order of Police said they are not associated with these calls and encourage those who receive the calls to hang up.

Anyone with information about these calls should contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.