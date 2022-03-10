LAUREL, Miss (WHLT) – The Laurel Police Department warned neighbors about a scam on Thursday, March 10. Police said they have received reports where local citizens are receiving a Facebook message with information about receiving a $25,000 grant.

After initial contact, phone calls and texts are used as communication with the suspect soliciting money for expenses in order to receive the grant funds.

The scammer asks for the transfer of funds to an app. The Laurel Police Department is asking citizens to be very skeptical of this type of solicitation.

Any person with information prior to this or any criminal activity may contact the Laurel Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP.