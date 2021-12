LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel Public Works Department has changed operating hours with the end of Daylight Savings Time.

City leaders said the hours will change from 6:00 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors can call the Public Works Department at (601)-428-6455 for more information.