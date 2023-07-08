LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Department of Transportation awarded the City of Laurel with a $28.4 million grant to help improve roadways. The funds are part of the “Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity” program.

“It will be completely new roadways. It’s almost two miles of roadway that will have new water, sewer, drainage, and walks,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The grant money will be used to improve aging roadways and make it easier to navigate the city. A corridor will be built to connect U.S. Highway 84.

“It will go through what’s called the 84 business corridor, and we will be able to allow people smoother access from 84 East to 84 West,” said Magee.

Handicap and wheelchair accessible ramps and sidewalks will also be installed.

Officials hope the grant will alleviate the Teresa Street underpass. Laurel police said it’s become a hazard to drivers when there is flooding.

“When it rains really hard in a short period of time, it’ll flood. People drive the cars out, and even when we have to shut it off, it just delays people’s travels,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox.

A traffic light on the corner of Teresa Street and Magnolia Street will be replaced with a roundabout.

“We do not have to do maintenance on a roundabout. If we have a traffic accident, and they hit the junction box for the red light, it could be non-functioning for several days,” said Cox.

Magee said he hopes work will be completed by the end of 2026.