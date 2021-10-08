Laurel road to close for crews to install water line

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the City of Laurel announced traffic and parking will be closed off on the 500 block of Central Avenue. They said the closure will allow Suez to complete their installation of a water line.

The are will close on Sunday, October 17 at 5:00 a.m. and will reopen on Thursday, October 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Leaders said the area will still be open to pedestrians, and pedestrian crossovers will remain in place throughout the closure.

According to officials, the closure is part of a larger construction project intended to replace water and sewer lines in the area, open the end of the street into a roundabout, and replace the paving bricks that were installed there in the 1970s during an urban renewal project.

“We continue to ask, especially the business owners, for your patience and understanding. We realize it is both an inconvenience and a hardship, but we are attempting to complete the project as soon as humanly possible,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

The entire project is expected to be completed early next year.