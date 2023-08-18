LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Laurel School District said they have implemented Clear Bag procedures for all after-school athletics and performing arts events.

Effective immediately, visitors attending after-school athletics and performing arts events at the Laurel School District will be allowed to bring in one clear bag no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one-gallon plastic storage bag, along with a small clutch for privacy.

“Our top priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members, and this measure will significantly enhance public safety. All bags and packages brought into the premises will be subject to search upon entry. Any refusal to consent or submit to inspection will result in denial of entry,” the school district said in a statement.

Courtesy: Laurel School District

The exceptions to the Clear Bag procedures will be made for credentialed media personnel and those with necessary medical items after proper inspection at designated areas.

“We understand that certain items may be essential for individuals with medical needs, and we are committed to accommodating these needs while maintaining the highest level of safety and security for all attendees,” officials said in the statement.