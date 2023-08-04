LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Laurel High School Touchdown Club announced the first-ever “Helmets and Heels” women’s football clinic.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Tornado Fieldhouse.

The event will offer the women of Laurel and the surrounding areas to gain an inside look at the Tornado football program. Participants will have the chance to learn from the LHS Varsity Coaching staff and players.

Ticket holders will receive a tailgate-style dinner and a commemorative “Helmets and Heels” event T-shirt.

Tickets for the “Helmets and Heels” women’s football clinic are $25 per person. Attendees can register and secure their spot online.