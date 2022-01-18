Laurel School District in need of teachers

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi Department of Education, there are more than 3,000 teacher vacancies across the state. This issue has been going on within the last five to 10 years.

“We all know that there is a teacher pay raise concern across the country, especially here in Mississippi where one of the lowest paid states for teachers. A lot of our young people are leaving our teacher education programs and going to other states to teach,” said Christina Pollard, director of Curriculum and Instruction at the Laurel School District.

There’s also a shortage of school bus drivers.

Ruby House, a parent, said, “They’re short of staff. Like, one gets sick, they have to take another bus to go pick up the kids, and kids be late coming home instead of them coming home at the correct time.”

Leaders with the Laurel School District said if teachers are willing to come to Mississippi, there are incentives that comes with their school.

“Teachers that come to our critical needs areas can receive additional moving bonuses for serving in our districts,” stated Pollard.

The district will host a hiring event on Saturday, February 5, at the Laurel Middle School.