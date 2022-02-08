LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel School District will host a community-wide Read-A-Thon to raise money for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The event gives students the opportunity to raise money by reading. They will have two weeks to read for as many minutes possible to get pledges from family, friends, neighbors and businesses. Donors have the option to pledge an amount of money per minutes of reading time or make a flat donation to Imagination Library.

All students who raise any amount will receive a Read-A-Thon pin. The school with the highest average number of minutes read will receive a digital billboard. The overall reader and overall raiser will each receive a Kindle Kids, one year of Amazon Kids+ ebook and audiobook library and a digital billboard. The top readers and raisers at each school will receive prize packages.

The Read-A-Thon will run from Wednesday, February 16 to Wednesday, March 2.