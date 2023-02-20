LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel School District will host a job fair on Thursday, February 23.

The school district is looking to hire people for dozens of positions at multiple schools.

The district is looking for teachers, teaching assistants, an assistant principal and more. District-wide positions are available, too, like bus drivers, child nutrition workers, bus monitors, general maintenance workers, painters, substitute child nutrition worker, social workers and more.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Gardiner Building at 303 West 8th Street.

A full list of available positions can be found on the district’s website. You can call (601)-649-6391 for more information.