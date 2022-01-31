LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel High School junior won the Congressional App Challenge (MS-04).

Micah Hill competed with 10,000 other students across the country. Her win earned her an invite to a reception at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

At the reception, she’ll have the opportunity to present her winning website to representatives and students. Her website will be showcased in the United States Capitol Building, as well.

The Congressional App Challenge is run by members of the United States House of Representatives. The challenge is a district-wide opportunity for middle school and high school students to showcase their coding skills. The goal is to interest more students in pursuing a career in computer science.