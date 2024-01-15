LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – More road projects will soon be underway in the City of Laurel.

The Laurel Leader Call reported Hattiesburg-based Miller Enterprises had the low bid of $2,454,763.10 to make improvements to 3rd Avenue. The work will happen on 3rd Avenue from 10th Street to 13th Street.

Officials said the work will include asphalt overlay and updating pipes under and along the roadway.

The newspaper reported improvements will also be made on 12th Street from 16th Avenue to 6th Avenue. The improvements include an ADA-compliant sidewalk and pedestrian corridors.