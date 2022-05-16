LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors in Laurel will be able to vote on the Laurel Tourism Promotion Tax on Tuesday, June 14.

City leaders said tourism is increasing in the city. Tourism efforts are currently funded by local tax dollars. If passed, the tax would allow the city to fund tourism efforts with tax dollars from visitors.

The tax would add a 3% tax on hotel, motel and short-term rental bills.

Leaders said the tax dollars would go toward Welcome Center operations and staffing, Welcome Center displays and furnishings, marketing, printed materials and sponsorships for events that draw tourism.