Laurel voters cast ballots in municipal election

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – In the City of Laurel, candidates are running to become mayor. Independent Miranda Beard, Kim Page, Anthony Hudson are challenging incumbent Democratic Mayor Johnny Magee.

Michiah, a voter, said, “I believe that the potential for Laurel is great, and we just need a leader that will take us to the next level, and I think it’s a privilege and honor for any of us to go out and vote. I definitely think we should exercise that right.”

Ann Barnes, a poll manager, said, “So far, the voter turnout has been low to moderate, and hopefully everything will pick up from three to seven.”

Polls will close at 7:00 p.m.