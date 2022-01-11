Laurel woman arrested after one-year-old tests positive for multiple drugs

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a woman after they said her one-year-old child tested positive for multiple drugs.

Deputies arrested Victoria Bolan, 28, for felony child abuse after her child tested positive for meth, amphetamines, marijuana and MDMA. The child was tested in December 2021, and Bolan was arrested on January 11.

Deputies added that the child is safe in the custody of a family member.

Bolan was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility where she waits for her first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.