JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a Laurel woman was arrested after her son tested positive for drugs.

Investigator’s said 21-year-old April Parker was arrested after both she and her two-year-old son tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Sgt. J.D. Carter said the sheriff’s department received a referral from Child Protective Services (CPS) about an allegation of illegal narcotics usage with the potential for exposure to Parker’s young son following a drug test.

Carter said Parker was arrested and charged with felonious child abuse. She is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center pending her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.