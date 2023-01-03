JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a woman for a sexual battery charge on Saturday, December 31.

According to the Laurel Leader Call, Hannah Estes, 21, was charged with sexual battery after a family friend reported that she had touched the young girl’s private area. Estes was also accused of showing a video of herself performing a sex act on a man to the girl, then later touching the young girl in a sexual way.

Hannah Estes (Courtesy: Jones County Adult Detention Center)

Authorities said the girl was under the age of 12 and was a family friend. The girl told her mother, and the mother called the Jones County Sherriff’s Department.

Estes was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Saturday and made her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday.

Estes posted bond and was released from jail shortly after her court appearance, but the judge issued a no-contact order.