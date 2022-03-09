HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Law enforcement officers from nine states, along with Homeland Security, met on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, March 9 to discuss drug interdiction.

Homeland Security officials said they fight the opioid crisis by using law enforcement resources to disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations that smuggle and distribute narcotics.

“Within the last year or so we’ve seen a great uptick in heroin and fentanyl. Those are the two most dangerous,” said William Anderson with the South Mississippi Enforcement Team.

Drug enforcement officers said event though they try to stop drug trafficking, illegal drugs can still find ways to the streets. Officers routinely make busts on some of Mississippi’s busiest highways.