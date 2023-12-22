HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Law enforcement agencies across the Pine Belt are ramping up patrols during the holidays.

For instance, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department are increasing neighborhood patrols through Christmas and the New Year to prevent home break-ins and property theft. The department is offering home check-ins for residents leaving for the holidays.

Residents traveling out of town can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and request deputies check on their home. Patrol deputies will do so at least twice daily.

Lieutenant J.D. Carter conveyed to WJTV 12 News that the program provides benefits, even if the worst does happen.

“If we find something suspicious, somebody on the property or unfortunately, somebody broke into the home, we’ll have a contact phone number for the individual to get in touch and let them know what’s going on. And the same goes for a vehicle on a property,” Carter said.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also ramping up roadway patrols. According to Trooper Taylor Shows, MHP has another goal in mind: to crack down on reckless or intoxicated drivers.

“We’ll have troopers running radar on high traveled areas or checkpoint areas where it’s possible for impaired driving throughout the new year,” Shows said.

MHP urges holiday partygoers to have a designated driver and to not make driving decisions that can harm themselves or others.

“As a trooper, I have to go tell that family if their family members are never coming back. If you feel different, you drive different,” Shows said.