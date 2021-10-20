Law enforcement to join Torch Run for Special Olympics in Hattiesburg

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics will stop in Laurel on Friday, October 22.

Area law enforcement officers will be running to support Special Olympics which focuses on children and adults with an intellectual disability.

The opening ceremony will begin at 1:15 p.m. on the steps of the Laurel Police Department and the runners will start at 1:30 p.m. following a course through downtown Laurel and ending at 5th Avenue and Euclid.

If you would like to help support the Mississippi Special Olympics, visit here.