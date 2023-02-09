HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Southern Pines Animal Shelter received thousands of food items and gear from a local law firm on Thursday, February 9.

Richard Schwartz & Associates Injury Lawyers, P.A. donated food and reflective safety bandanas for the animals to wear when going on walks.

“We are about to go into kitten season, which we will see just tons of kittens. So, this food will be incredible. We also have a lot of puppies right now, so this is going to be a huge help,” said Dani Snel, the philanthropy and marketing manager for the shelter.

This comes after Southern Pines’ Amazon wish list grew longer as more animals entered the shelter’s doors.

“I encourage other businesses to step up and donate to their local animal shelters. It is so important to help those who can’t help themselves. We can’t adopt every pet into our home, but we can support the people and organizations that try,” said Attorney Richard Schwartz.

More information on how to donate to the shelter can be found on Southern Pines’ website.