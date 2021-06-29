Leader with American Lung Association discusses recent Juul Labs settlement

FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, the company announced it will voluntarily stop selling its fruit and dessert-flavored vaping pods. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

JACKSON, Miss. (WHLT) – North Carolina is the first state to settle with E-cigarette company Juul Labs. According to Michael Seilback, National Assistant Vice President of State Public Policy for American Lung Association, this latest settlement means the e-cigarette company will have to change the way it markets its products in some states.

“They’re going to have to not use any models younger than 35. They are going to have to make sure running secret caper campaigns to ensure stores aren’t selling these products to kids,” said Seilback.

According to data from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), e-cigarette usage among high school students has declined to 1.8 million fewer users in 2020.

However over a 10-year period, e-cigarette usage remains at 3.6 million with 19.6 percent being high school students and 4.7 percent middle school students.

“We’ve been fighting for this for over a decade, and we’ve seen as the use of e-cigarettes increased. We’re starting to see an entire generation of kids that now being addicted to tobacco products.”

Mississippi is one of several states that could be next.

“There’s going to be a lot more lawsuits settled in the coming months, and right now, the federal government has the opportunity to act, and we’re hopeful that the Biden Administration will take the steps necessary to protect our kids.”

According to a statement from the latest settlement, the money will be paid over six years and will go towards helping youth impacted by e-cigarettes.