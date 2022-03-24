HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will host the “Let’s Connect Skybridge” event on Saturday, April 2.

The main feature of the event will be the unveiling of a Lego exhibit. Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor created the idea of a Lego bridge. River Prince is the artist who made the idea a reality.

“Legos connect to each other to create all kinds of structures, and now we have our very own Lego Skybridge at the Pocket Museum,” said Taylor.

Guests who visit the new exhibit on April 2 will also get to play games like UNO, Jenga, Connect4 and Cornhole. There will also be an interactive Lego wall. Brady’s Snow Shack will be on sire with free Lego-themed snow cups for the first 300 guests. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.