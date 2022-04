HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Let’s Connect Skybridge art installation is the latest exhibit at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

The bridge that connects the parking garage across the alley has been transformed into a colorful LEGO structure. The installation features LEGO climbers, climbing spotters and observers. The piece was created by artist River Prince.

An event will be held on Saturday, April 2 to unveil the new exhibit. Games, selfies and snacks will be available.