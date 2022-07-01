HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – It’s July, and a new exhibit has opened at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum. This month’s exhibit features library cards.

Library cards used to list the names of each book’s readers. Now, the cards have become a sign of the past.

Artist Heidi Pitre brings the cards back to life as canvases for her pen and ink drawings. Each of her drawings gives homage to the book the card once resided in.

Museum staff hope Pitre’s art inspires guests to check out the classic books from a library.