JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Firefighters in Jones County responded to a house fire on Tuesday, May 24.

The fire happened at a home on Shamrock Drive. Leaders with the Jones County Fire Council said the home was struck by lightning during a storm.

Courtesy: M & M and Powers VFDs

One person who was inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape unharmed.