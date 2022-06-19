HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Stopping in antique stores, flea markets and thrift shops can be fun, even for those who don’t consider themselves antique enthusiasts. Sometimes it’s fun just to browse through all the old, unique items tucked away in stores.
Here’s a list of antique stores and flea markets around the Pine Belt that enthusiasts and browsers alike can appreciate:
- Marketplace Antique Mall – Hattiesburg
- Leaman’s Antiques – Hattiesburg
- The Dapper Wolf – Hattiesburg
- The Lucky Rabbit – Hattiesburg
- Edwards Street Fellowship Thrift Store – Hattiesburg
- Second Chance Thrift Shop – Hattiesburg
- Treasure Tails Thrift Shop and Adventures – Hattiesburg
- 49 Flea Market – Hattiesburg
- Southern Swag – Hattiesburg
- Divine Inspirations Upscale Thrift – Hattiesburg
- Simply Vintage – Hattiesburg
- The Mission Store – Petal
- Southern Antiques – Laurel
- The Rusty Chandelier – Laurel
- Peddlers Junktion – Laurel
- European Antique Auction Gallery – Seminary
- Collins Antiques and More Mall – Collins
- P & J’s Thrift Store – Collins
- Purvis Antique Mall – Purvis
- 589 Flea Market – Purvis
- The Vintage Market – Columbia
- The High Cotton Marketplace – Waynesboro