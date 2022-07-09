LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Loblolly Festival is set to return to Downtown Laurel on Saturday, October 1.

Guests can expect shopping, music, children’s activities, food, demonstrations, a cash prize contest and more.

Food options will include funnel cakes, corn dogs, chicken on a stick and more. Lumberjack Mr. Loblolly will visit the crowd and chainsaw artist Dayton Scoggins will attend. A cash prize contest will be available for middle school and high school artists.

Click here for more information or to apply as a vendor.