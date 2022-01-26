HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Community Art Center will be hosting the Hattiesburg Art Market on Saturday, January 29.

Guests can enjoy local art, shop vendors, enjoy food, make a craft and learn about how to get involved. Some of the participating vendors include Lovie Mae Soaps, PixelBee Creative, Ed’s Backyard Bees and Hub City Stained Glass LLC.

The market will be held inside of the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center at 825 North Main Street in Downtown Hattiesburg from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.