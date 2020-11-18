Local attorney donates groceries to Hattiesburg charity

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Attorney Richard Schwartz donated thousands of groceries on Tuesday to a local non-profit, Extra Table. The donation will help support Extra Table’s Tackle Hunger campaign.

The groceries include non-perishable items, which will be distributed to food banks in counties across Mississippi.

“This has been such a difficult year for everyone, and there are Mississippians who can’t afford to put food on their tables for the Thanksgiving holiday, especially during a pandemic. I hope that this effort can help those in need during this challenging time,” said Schwartz.

