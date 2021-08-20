Local veteran, professor react to Taliban taking over Afghanistan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The United States will ramp up efforts to evacuate Americans in Afghanistan, now that the Taliban is in control of the government. In the meantime, veterans are reacting to the pullout of U.S. troops and the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban.

“From a military perspective, anything we do there’s always planning associated with it. I have to believe that what the military personnel was given as their mission they plan for that. I think things just unfolded differently perhaps than what anybody thought,” said Col. Shelia Varnado, a retired Army Colonel.

Varnado spent time in the Middle East during the initial start of the war in Afghanistan.

“It’s a little bit of time to bring some order and stability to it, but our military is usually pretty good at figuring it out and bringing the necessary order to it,” she said.

Military experts said it will take time to really assess if the decision to withdraw troops was a success.

Dr. Heather Stur, a University of Southern Mississippi professor, said, “When we have a war that has been going for 20 years and that spanned the course of four different presidential administrations, it’s difficult to lay blame on one individual president.”

Six-thousand people were cleared to leave the airport in Kabul as the U.S. pulled out of the country.