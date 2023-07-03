Jones County deputies responded to a log truck crash on Monday, July 3. (Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies responded to a log truck crash on Monday, July 3.

The crash happened in the 400 block of Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson community.

According to deputies, the log truck lost control, flipped onto its side and lost its load of logs. The truck blocked the roadway and took down power lines.

Investigators said the log truck driver was able to self-extricate and was treated at the scene by medics.

Deputies said Riley Johnson Road at #435 is closed until further notice as vehicle and log recovery operations and electrical power restoration efforts are completed.