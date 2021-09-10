Long Beach teen found safe in Baton Rouge

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Christian Graham, 16, has been located safe in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old who’s missing from Long Beach.

Christian Graham is possibly in Jones County, according to information received by authorities. There’s no clothing description or means of travel for him at this time.

If you know where Graham is located, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).