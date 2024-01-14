HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After 20 years of service, Tracy Smith announced her decision to retire from her position as director of the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Dixie Darlings.

“It has been an honor to direct the University of Southern Mississippi Dixie Darlings for the past 20 years,” said Smith. “The memories made at USM as a student, alumnus, and employee are dear to my heart.”

Smith remembers going to USM games as a youth and being in awe of The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band and Dixie Darlings. In 1985, earned a spot on the team.

After graduation, Smith remained a loyal alum and once the Dixie Darlings Alumnae Association was formed, she became a member of that organization, performing with the group at every opportunity.

In 2003, when the Director of the Dixie Darlings position opened, she applied and was selected. As director, Smith has been with the team not only at home and away games, but also in the London New Year’s Day Parade, a Green Bay Packers football game, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Ireland St. Patrick’s Day parade, and various appearances in bowl games and exhibitions across the south.

Applications, a complete job description and requirements are available online.