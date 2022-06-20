HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new pizzeria is coming to the Hub City. Lost Pizza Co. announced the opening of a Hattiesburg franchise.

Founders Brooks Roberts and Preston Lott, of Indianola, opened their first pizzeria in 2007. Their dream was to create a cool, funky atmosphere for friends to enjoy pizza and beer. Now, there’s locations across Mississippi and in Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama.

The Hattiesburg location will be located at 5064 Hardy Street Suite 20 in the same strip mall as Hobby Lobby. The restaurant will be open every day of the week from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. A date for the opening has not been announced.

