JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Louisiana man after he allegedly admitted to stealing a Jones County school bus.

Investigators said Corey Comeaux, 36, was staying at a home on McFarland Road and went for a walk on Saturday, October 21.

The resident, whom Comeaux has been staying with, told investigators that when he woke up on Saturday, he discovered a school bus parked in his driveway.

Corey Comeaux (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

A deputy, who responded to the home, said Comeaux admitted to taking the school bus from a home in the 400 block of Red Hill Florence Road. Comeaux claimed he was being chased and shot at by some unidentified people.

He was arrested and charged with grand larceny. Comeaux was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. His bond was set at $10,000.

Deputies said Jones County School District personnel recovered the school bus at the home. on McFarland Road.