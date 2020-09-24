Louisiana man sentenced for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, Joseph L. Wiley, II, of West Monroe, Louisiana, was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Wiley, 51, was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and forfeit $300,000 to the government.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Wiley pled guilty to helping Mississippi pharmacies submit millions worth of fraudulent claims to government health care programs through the use of his business, Affordable Medication Solutions, LLC (AMS).

Wiley used AMS to create a program that allowed compound pharmacies to provide healthcare benefit programs documents showing co-payments had been paid on prescription medications when in fact, AMS did not make payments to the pharmacies for the co-payments.

When a few of the compound pharmacies were audited, Wiley assisted those pharmacies by providing fictitious documents, including explanations of benefits and fake checks. Through AMS, Wiley facilitated the concealment of at least $56 million in fraudulent billings to health care benefit programs.

